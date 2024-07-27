Top Secret at Lo de Nanet, Cala Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Jul 2024 • 17:12

Top Secret rocking the Beach in Cala Mijas Credit: Top Secret, Facebook

Another great night out on the beach coming up at the chiringuito Lo de Nanet in Cala Mijas with Top Secret.

The guys at Top Secret take care of any party, disturbing the peace and livening up any crowd, as well as getting everyone on their feet with their energetic and tremendously interactive live performances. Wherever they go, you know it’s going to be loud and a lot of fun. Mixing hard rock and punk with familiar pop tunes, this 3-piece play familiar movie soundtracks, international classics, and put a smile on everyone’s faces. Singing along is irresistible.

Lo de Nanet, probably the most genuine and popular beach bar on this stretch of coastline serves great food and drinks, but caution – if you plan to dine there this month, it is highly recommended to get an early booking in. And with an act like Top Secret, doubly so.

This is my recommendation for the perfect evening after a day lounging on the beach at Cala Mijas, and one that will send you home with a smile on your face.