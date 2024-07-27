Why Frigiliana is the new Instagram hotspot

By Catherine McGeer •
Instagram’s Favourite Village Image : X/ dianamillos
FRIGILIANA is making waves on social media. This beautiful town has become a favourite among influencers and travel bloggers, thanks to its quaint and pretty backdrop and vibrant local culture.
With just a quick search on Instagram, it’s clear that Frigiliana has captured the imagination of many. The village’s narrow, cobblestone streets, decorated with blooming bougainvillea and white-washed houses, provide the perfect backdrop for eye-catching photos and reels. This visual appeal has led to an increase in social media content showcasing the town’s beauty.
Influencers have been vocal about their love for Frigiliana. They praise the village for its aesthetic charm and inviting atmosphere.
Some of the must-see spots highlighted on social media include the panoramic views from Calle del Apero and the photogenic Cruce Hernando el Darra. The historic Palacio de los Condes de Frigiliana, now a renowned honey factory, is another recommended stop. The upcoming Frigiliana Festival, running from August 22 to 25, promises to be a cultural highlight attracting visitors from all over the world.
The growing social media buzz around Frigiliana is likely to boost its popularity even further, drawing more tourists eager to experience this picturesque corner of Spain and snap a selfie of course!
While Frigiliana is capturing hearts with its pretty and quaint charm, it’s far from the only beautiful white-washed village in Andalucía. The region is renowned for its stunning, sun-drenched towns that boast similar aesthetic appeal.
Mijas, perched high above the Costa del Sol, offers panoramic views and a maze of narrow, flower-filled streets.
Ronda, known for its dramatic cliffside location and historic bridge, combines natural beauty with a rich cultural heritage.
In the Alpujarras, Capileira stands out with its traditional mountain architecture and serene landscapes.
Each of these villages, with their white-washed facades and vibrant local culture, adds its own unique touch to Andalucía’s appeal, making them perfect complements to Axarquia’s Frigiliana.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
