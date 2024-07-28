80 people evacuated in Poland as a Katyusha WW2 missile was discovered

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 28 Jul 2024 • 11:56

Poland evacuation Credit: Jaroslaw Szczęny, Facebook

At least 80 people were evacuated from the western Polish village of Chlebowo after a Katyusha missile from the Second World War was discovered.

10 people were taken to a local elementary school and 13 refused to evacuate, when the local military officials set a safety zone of 1,500 metres.

The press officer of the District Chief in Gryfino, Jakub Kuzmowicz stated;”We are currently waiting for information from the sapper patrol, which is already on site, which is already working. We are waiting for the so-called “green light” to close first of all the S3 road, the expressway on the section Gryfino Key.”

He added that officers would also close the district road between the village of Stare Bryki Chlebowe and the district road number 119 that runs from the village of Chlebowa to the village of Radziszewaki.

The Katyusha missile which was first built by the Soviet Union during the Second World War, can fire up to 48 rockets. It was found in a field about 100 metres from the High Service Area, where heavy fighting took place near Chlebowo in March 1945.