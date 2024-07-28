By Harry Sinclair • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 13:26

Repeats of Thursday's storm in Almeria are predicted for Monday, July 29 Credit: Shutterstock

After a heatwave swept across Spain, AEMET, Spain’s weather service, has announced another extreme weather warning.

More storms to come

On Thursday morning, July 25, many areas of the Almeria province saw surprise storms after the hottest week of the year.

However, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has reported that currently everything indicates that Thursday’s storms will be repeated this Monday, July 29, in the province of Almeria.

DANA reported

On social media, AEMET stated that “A DANA will approach the Peninsula in the next few days and will cause an increase in atmospheric instability.”

Isolated High-Level Depressions, or in other words a DANA, is a low-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere that has become completely detached from the zonal flow at altitude.

AEMET predicts thunderstorms to form in the coming week, especially on Monday, adding that “it will bring suspended dust.”

Towns predicted to be affected

Referring to AEMET forecasts, towns in the Almeria province that are predicted to be affected are; Laujar de Andarax, Abla, Seron, Oria, Albox and Huercal-Overa.

The summer storms are said to be especially strong at the end of July between the hours of 12 pm and 6 pm.

Simultaneously, AEMET have reported that the haze and dust in suspension from Africa, will return to Almeria once again and remain until Tuesday, July 30, before finally dying down.

More heat

Despite the storms, AEMET still forecast temperatures upwards of 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, July 29, even exceeding that in some towns.

The heat will remain through Tuesday and to Wednesday in certain places, including Tabernas, Abla, Los Velez or Laujar de Andarax, with temperatures soaring in towns such as Albox, Macael, Bayarque and Seron, reaching as high as 43 degrees Celsius.

Thursday will see the worst of it, with highs of 40 degrees across the majority of the 103 municipalities in Almeria, which, when confirmed, will bring the orange alert back to the province of Almeria.

Stay alert for further weather warnings from AEMET.