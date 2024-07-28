Anarchic New Orleans Jazz, Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward •
The sassy 7-piece Sazerac Swingers play Torremolinos
Credit: sazeracswingers.com
The Torremolinos Jazz Festival continues with its 3rd installment on Monday August 5 with upbeat New Orleans Trad band, The Sazerac Swingers.
The free Jazz festival has given us some real uptempo treats this year and The Sazerac Swingers are no exception. They are one of the biggest attractions on the German jazz scene. There is ‘no club that they haven’t set on fire by their second song at a concert’, according to Good Times magazine. There’s no retro, no vintage, no revival, they have their own unique sound with a Trad Jazz style, with an energy and presence that is said to electrify audiences at festivals and club concerts, and deliver shows that are second to none.
The Sazerac Swingers, once labelled as ‘refreshingly anarchic and cheeky’ by Germany’s leading jazz magazine Jazzthetik, during a time when they used to play their recurring shows on tours of Berlin, Hamburg or Paris, collective opinion among critics, music fans and the Jazz clubs was the same: ‘Jazz is back’.
You can see The Sazerac Swingers for Free at the Torremolinos Summer Jazz Festival on Monday August 5 at 9pm in the Parque de la Batería, just as the sun is going down.
