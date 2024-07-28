Belgians’ early retirement dreams

By Linda Hall • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 15:42

RETIREMENT: Most Belgians would like to retire at 60 Photo credit: Pixabay/jhenning

Most Belgians would like to retire at 60 but expect to work until they are 65, a recent survey found.

Payroll and Human Resources provider SD Worx asked 1,000 employed Belgians what they saw as the ideal retirement age and when they thought they could actually retire.

Researchers found that the gap between the hoped-for and expected ages remained largely unchanged since a similar survey in 2004, although the preferred ages did not. Twenty years ago when the retirement age had not yet been raised to 65, interviewees said 56 was the best time to retire.

“This is because for a long time now people have been told by the government that we need to work for longer and people accept this,” Bart Polentier from SD Worx told the VRT news channel.

According to SD Worx figures, an average career in Belgium has a span of 31 years and people with a high level of job satisfaction were usually ready to work for longer. In contrast, those who were less happy in their jobs said they would prefer to work for a maximum of 25 years.