Beloved 30-tonne Thai ship that sank, and returned

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 16:47

Beloved Thai boat part of the Benalmadena landscape Credit: Exclusive events facebook

Work to raise the iconic Benalmadena landmark, Waree Sumrarn, began on July 14 and it has just bobbed back to the surface.

The 30-tonne boat that sank during the Veladilla del Carmen after some complicated efforts to save it, now after 13 days of working day and night, it has resurfaced. According to the council, the wood of the hull had gone rotten over the years. Benalmádena councillor José Luis Bergillos said that ‘this type of boat requires routine maintenance every one or two years for its correct operation and in this case it presented symptoms of abandonment.’ The work also required the efforts of highly-qualified divers to survey the sunken ship to assess the damage and where to place the necessary floatation devices to bring it back up again.

Refloated Thai rice transporter

Not a lot of details are known about the full history of the boat or where and exactly when if first appeared in Spain, but it is believed it was originally constructed to transport rice. Others say it was part of a marketing push in the 1930s by the Thai government to promote their products in Europe. In any case, it has been on sale without any takers for a long time while its owner is out of the country. It has formed part of the Benalmadena harbour for a long time, occupying a beloved and privileged spot on on the dock since long before much of what surrounds it was built. In any case, it has been refloated now and is still looking for a new owner.