Burst pipe causes muddy havoc, Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 14:20

Pipe burst in Benalmadena causes flooding in garages. Credit: Acusol

A water pipe that burst last Thursday in Benalmádena, more precisely in Calle Medina Azahara in Arroyo de la Miel, caused extensive flooding of a large part of this main street.

The flood of water that flowed as far as Avenida de la Constitución, came from a water pipe that had been due for inspection and probably replacement because of its age. Acosol, the service company responsible for the upkeep of Benalmadena’s water infrastructure, confirmed that it was on their to-do list and that age was no doubt the underlying cause of the burst. Throughout Thursday August 25, operatives of the company worked around the clock with the Council to repair the leak and renew full capacity to the water supply.

Digging through mud and water to repair pipe

Resolving the issue was further hampered and delayed by the depth of the burst main, and it was necessary to dig deep through the mud and water to gain access. Repairs continued into the early hours of Friday before full water pressure could be restored. Since the incident, extensive cleaning of mud and stones has been necessary by both Council workers and residents, especially in their underground garages. Benalmádena Town Hall reported that no one had been seriously affected by cuts in water supplies in the area.

This wasn’t the first time Benalmadena was affected by dramatic water pipe bursts. In 2018, a burst outside the Hotel los Patíos caused water to be shot 7 or 8 storeys into the air.