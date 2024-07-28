Cave painting and Roman ruins tour

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 10:38

One of many ancient cave paintings to see near Ronda Credit: Felipe Crespo, Diputación de Málaga

A countryside tour by minibus, visiting an ancient Roman amphitheatre, and then into caves to see authentic prehistoric cave paintings.

Driving up into the hills around Ronda, past vineyards and wheatfields, to the ruins of the Roman city of Acinipo. Built more than 2,000 years ago to house retired soldiers – though how many lived to retirement age is a common question – the tour takes visitors on a short walk up the hill to the partially rebuilt remains of the Roman amphitheatre (originally large enough to seat 2,500 spectators) and enjoy amazing views from the top of the escarpment across the valley below.

25,000-year-old cave paintings

Continuing on into the mountains, the tour continues on to the Pileta Cave. The caves are decorated with 25,000-year-old cave paintings and filled with wonderful stalactites and rock formations. The guided tour here is with a member of the family who originally discovered this cave system on their land and lasts approximately 1.5 hours.

Basic fitness

There is a steep stone step climb to the entrance of the cave and so some level of basic fitness is required. Once inside the caves can be a little wet and slippery, so hiking shoes are recommended, with lots of steps up and down. A warm jersey or hoodie will be needed as it can get quite cold inside the caves.

For this award-winning tour in minibus, which meets at Ronda train station, prices start at €75 per person and €25 for children, plus €10 extra for the cave tour. Bookings can be made on the hikeandbikeholidays.com website.