Cost-free pet adoption renewed, Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 28 Jul 2024 • 15:10

According to the Affinity Foundation, 288,000 animals were abandoned in Spain in 2022 (Freepik)

Fuengirola Council is going to continue with its free pet adoption campaign for registered residents, covering the necessary fees, vaccination, microchip and health card.

They are asking for public collaboration with abandoned animals as the problem is increasing year on year. Due to this programme, so far The Municipal Zoosanitary Dept. has been able to avoid putting down any stray animals in the Costa del Sol town this year. Fuengirola Council has said, ‘we work hard so that these pets can have a home where they can give and receive love, that is why we have this campaign that facilitates adoption permanently underway.’

A pet is another member of the family

In June of this year June, eleven pets were found to have been abandoned in Fuengirola and therefore, the Council want to appeal to the population to understand that a pet is another member of the family. The municipal health officer wanted to remind the public that animals that are up for adoption in Fuengirola and that more information can be found on the website cuidayadopta.es and also by calling 695 269 606.