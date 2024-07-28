Discover aquatic fossils in the mountains of Antequera

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 28 Jul 2024 • 9:49

Ammonite fossil cut in two. Credit: Linas Juozėnas, Wikipedia Commons

A fascinating evening of guided hiking in the beauty of the Malaga countryside with a tour of the Ammonite fossils of Antequera.

As we already know, the Ammonites, ancient curly-shelled creatures, lived under the Sea millions of years ago. But, how is it possible to find their fossils at the top of the Torcal mountain in Antequera? That and much more is what you will discover on the Route of the Ammonites at sunset, thanks to this fascinating guided tour.

Site of outstanding beauty, scientific and historical significance

You will need a low to medium level of fitness and children you bring should be over 6 years’ old. On this hiking route through the Torcal de Antequera Natural Park, there are clues to complete the story of the Ammonites. On arrival, participants are welcomed to this site of outstanding natural beauty, scientific and historical significance, as an experienced guide explains the basic safety rules for the walk before the group sets off on the trail.

Mountain once under the sea

The mountain walk, around 4.5km over irregular terrain, lasts approximately 3 hours. During the trek, the guide will indicate interesting spots to stop at and rest and tell the participants the story of the Ammonites and how once this rugged mountainous area would have once been under the sea. As well, during the stops, there will be an opportunity to take in the sunset, flora and fauna of the area.

The schedule depends a little on the time of the sunset, but generally the organisers point to a timeframe in August of between 6pm and 10pm. For the English-speaking tour, indicate this on booking, but there are English-speaking guides available. To book, call 952 243 324.