By Harry Sinclair •
Updated: 28 Jul 2024 • 12:52
An EasyJet pilot reportedly fell ill while flying 193 passengers from Luton to Lisbon.
Credit: Shutterstock
An EasyJet pilot was rushed to hospital from the runway in Lisbon yesterday after the pilot felt unwell on the flight.
The EasyJet plane, bound for Lisbon, reportedly took off from Luton, London, at around 7:35 am.
The aircraft, flight EZY2459, had 193 passengers on board and landed at General Humberto Delgado Airport in Lisbon, Portugal, at around 10:10 am.
Thankfully, even though the pilot reported feeling unwell during the flight, he was able to land the plane safely “in line with procedures”, as stated by an EasyJet spokesperson, and passengers were able to disembark normally.
Upon landing, the pilot was met and attended to by paramedics on the runway before being taken to Lisbon’s Santa Maria Hospital.
As stated by a spokesperson, “EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY2459 from Luton to Lisbon was met by the paramedics upon landing due to a crew member feeling unwell.”
The spokesperson added that “the flight landed safely in line with procedures and passengers disembarked normally. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised.”
EasyJet reassured that “The safety and welfare of passengers and crew is EasyJet’s highest priority.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.