By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 28 Jul 2024 • 12:52

An EasyJet pilot reportedly fell ill while flying 193 passengers from Luton to Lisbon. Credit: Shutterstock

An EasyJet pilot was rushed to hospital from the runway in Lisbon yesterday after the pilot felt unwell on the flight.

Luton to Lisbon

The EasyJet plane, bound for Lisbon, reportedly took off from Luton, London, at around 7:35 am.

The aircraft, flight EZY2459, had 193 passengers on board and landed at General Humberto Delgado Airport in Lisbon, Portugal, at around 10:10 am.

Safe landing

Thankfully, even though the pilot reported feeling unwell during the flight, he was able to land the plane safely “in line with procedures”, as stated by an EasyJet spokesperson, and passengers were able to disembark normally.

Rushed to hospital

Upon landing, the pilot was met and attended to by paramedics on the runway before being taken to Lisbon’s Santa Maria Hospital.

As stated by a spokesperson, “EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY2459 from Luton to Lisbon was met by the paramedics upon landing due to a crew member feeling unwell.”

Passengers unharmed

The spokesperson added that “the flight landed safely in line with procedures and passengers disembarked normally. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised.”

EasyJet reassured that “The safety and welfare of passengers and crew is EasyJet’s highest priority.”