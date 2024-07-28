First Female Diving Medallists in 64 Years

By Chris Herodotou • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 13:23

Success in the pool Credit: Dennis Jarvis

Team GB celebrates a historic achievement as their female divers secure the nation’s first medals in this category in 64 years, marking a triumphant start to the Olympic Games.

A sensational start to the Olympic Games was made by Team GB with a historic performance in diving. The team achieved a remarkable feat by securing its first female diving medals in over six decades, setting a positive tone for the nation’s Olympic campaign.

Historic Achievement in Diving

The momentous occasion took place in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event, where British divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen secured a bronze medal. This accomplishment is particularly significant as it marks the first time since 1960 that British female divers have stood on the Olympic podium.

Mew Jensen in particular was elated with their performance as she was unsure whether her partial back fracture six weeks before the event would allow her to compete. A month ago I didn’t think I would be here,” Mew Jensen, 22, said. “To be up on the boards and to come away with that [bronze medal], I can’t imagine anything better.”

Dramatic finale

The pair were in sixth place with two dives remaining and fourth before the final dive. A mistake by the Australian team allowed them the chance to take third and the British athletes held their nerve to clinch a medal behind the USA and winners, China.

Background and Preparation

The path to this success has been long and challenging. British Sport have invested £240 in the Paris project. The athletes have been training rigorously for years, overcoming numerous obstacles along the way. Injuries, setbacks, and the disruption caused by the pandemic posed significant challenges. Despite these hurdles, the duo’s perseverance and determination have been unwavering.

More medals to follow

It is hoped this victory could bolster Team GB’s overall momentum at the Olympics, boosting morale and setting a standard of excellence for other athletes to follow. The nation now watches with hopeful eyes as Team GB competes in other events, eager to see if this early success can translate into more medals.