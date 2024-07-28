Fizz fit for a Czar found in Baltic

By Linda Hall • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 13:28

LOUIS ROEDERER: Shipwreck champagne belied to have been produced by the French champagne house Photo credit: CC/Louis Roederer

A team of Polish scuba divers recently discovered a sunken 19th century sailing ship off the Swedish coast, still in a good condition.

The boat, lying on the seabed at a depth of 58 metres, was transporting at least 100 bottles of champagne, together with wine, mineral water and porcelain, Baltictech’s lead diver Tomasz Stachura told a New York Times interviewer on July 25.

An archaeologist who has analysed the bottles of mineral water, said the labels belonged to a period between 1850 to 1876.

“We realised that this was a kind of treasure,” Stachura said, voicing his suspicions that the cargo could have been destined for Czar Alexander II of Russia.

On July 26, he wrote on Facebook that Baltictec had been in touch with the Louis Roederer champagne house who confirmed that they began producing champagne specifically for the Imperial court in 1876.

The dive team has informed the Swedish authorities of their find, and is now waiting for permission to investigate further and possibly retrieve some of the bottles, the New York Times revealed.

Business Insider, which has also covered the find, spoke to Mark Robertson, a senior wine consultant at UK auction house who predicted huge interest from wine collectors should Baltictech succeed in bringing up some of the bottles.

“People are interested in sparkling wine from shipwrecks because they’ve basically been kept at a very cold, constant temperature,” he said.

“I think if you were to ask anyone, ‘How would you preserve a bottle of champagne ?’ the bottom of the Baltic Sea would probably be as good as anywhere,” Robertson added.

He also said that the condition of the metal casing over the cork would be a principal factor in determining whether or not the wine was still drinkable.