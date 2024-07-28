Maintaining Marbella’s beaches safe for bathers

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 28 Jul 2024 • 15:39

Lifeguards at the beach Credit: isimartinez, Unsplash

The lifeguard service on Marbella beaches carried out almost fifty rescues between May and June this summer.

None so far have been categorised as ‘serious’, but the number has highlighted the importance of the lifeguard services on Marbella beaches and the need for further preventative measures. On International World Drowning Prevention Day, July 25, councillor Diego López, Councillor for beaches in Marbella, wanted to ‘highlight the work of rescue professionals’ and underline the tranquility and security that these statistics reflect, both for the health and well-being of the bathers, as well as the good image for the city.’

Hardly any jellyfish

López pointed out that, ‘without a doubt, the best news is that there have been no serious incidents’ and also drew attention to the fact that ‘so far hardly any jellyfish have appeared, with only six cases of stings being recorded in those two months.’ According to data from the company Socorrismo Málaga, which holds the contract for the lifeguard service, in May 50.61 percent of the incidents and in June 47.09 percent were related to being rescued from the sea, and within this number, the majority have been motivated by prevention for the users themselves. In 2023, more than 300 people lost their lives to drowning at beaches or in swimming pools throughout Andalusia.