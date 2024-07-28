Malaga-born Jazz hero returns

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 22:00

Fernando Brox performing live at the Clarence Club, Torremolinos Credit: fernandobrox.com

Local Modern Jazz star, Fernando Brox plays a double session at Torremolinos’ Clarence Jazz Club on Saturday August 3.

Featuring a line-up that includes guitar and piano, his lineup features a rich harmonic and rhythmic texture that perfectly complements Brox’s virtuosity. Latin-influenced rhythms, captivating melodies, colourful harmonies, and sinuous compositions provide a dynamic and engaging foundation from which the group embarks on passages of energetic and inspired improvisations.

Brox has shared the stage with luminaries of Modern Jazz

Fernando Brox has shared the stage with musicians such as Horacio Fumero, Perico Sambeat, Toni Belenguer, Dani Pérez, Jorge Rossy, Ramón Prats, Martin Leiton José Carra and Arturo Serra. Since 2015 he has been living and working on the Barcelona circuit, where he collaborates with musicians such as Dimitri Skidanov, Jaume Llombart, Aldo Cavigglia, Manel Fortiá, Roger Gutiérrez, Juan Pablo Bálcazar and Iván González, among others. According to Brox, ‘I want people to dance to this music, I want my music to tell stories, to draw landscapes and views of imaginary places’.

Flautist, improviser and composer

He has led several projects as an improviser and composer, having recorded three albums as a leader. As a sideman, he is part of multiple projects nationwide, not to mention having played most of the big Jazz festivals around Europe.

There will be two sessions on August 3. The first at 8.30pm and the second at 10.30pm. Ticket prices start at €15 and are available from the venue in Calle Danza Invisible 8, or from their website, clarencejazzclub.com.