Murcia hotels break record numbers

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 23:31

Murcia Sees Historic Growth Image: Shutterstock/ fokke baarssen

HOTELS in the Murcia region have hit new highs in the first half of 2024, seeing a record number of travellers and overnight stays. According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), the region welcomed 692,665 travellers and recorded 1,575,327 overnight stays, both the highest figures ever reported.

June Sees Historic Highs in Murcia Hotel Occupancy Rates

Traveler numbers increased by 7.6 per cent compared to the same period last year, outpacing the national growth rate of 6 per cent. Domestic travellers rose by 7 per cent, while international visitors grew by 9.8 per cent. Overnight stays also saw a significant boost, up 7.8 per cent year-over-year, surpassing the national average increase of 7.5 per cent. Domestic stays went up by 8.1 per cent, and international stays by 6.9 per cent.

Revenue and Average Daily Rates Soar for Murcia Hotels

June was particularly strong, with 142,607 travellers and 338,707 overnight stays, setting new records for the month. Occupancy rates in June hit 52.04 per cent, and both average daily rates and revenue per available room saw notable increases.

Record-Breaking Overnight Stays in Murcia for 2024

This increase in tourism can be attributed to several factors. Murcia‘s improved marketing strategies, targeting both domestic and international tourists, have played a significant role. The region’s rich cultural heritage, stunning coastline, and vibrant festivals continue to attract a diverse array of visitors.

Regional Investments Boost Tourism

The regional government has also invested heavily in infrastructure improvements and tourism facilities, enhancing the overall visitor experience. New flight routes and increased accessibility by rail and road have made Murcia a more convenient destination for travelers.

Economic Benefits for Local Businesses

Local businesses are reaping the benefits of this tourism boom. Restaurants, shops, and attractions have reported higher sales and increased foot traffic, contributing to the region’s economic growth. Hotel operators are optimistic, expecting the upward trend to continue through the summer season and beyond.

Rise in Business Tourism

In addition to leisure travel, Murcia has seen a rise in business tourism. The region’s modern conference facilities and event venues are drawing more corporate events and conventions, further boosting hotel occupancy rates.

Diverse Attractions Draw Visitors

Murcia’s diverse offerings, from the historic city of Cartagena to the scenic beaches of the Costa Cálida, ensure that there is something for every type of traveler. The positive statistics from the first half of 2024 are a testament to Murcia’s growing appeal as a top travel destination.

Commitment to Sustainable Tourism

Local authorities are committed to sustaining this growth. Initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable tourism practices are being implemented to preserve the natural beauty and cultural heritage that make Murcia unique. This balanced approach aims to ensure that the benefits of tourism are enjoyed by both visitors and residents for years to come.

Bright Future for Murcia’s Tourism Sector

With the peak travel season in full swing, Murcia is poised to break even more records. Hoteliers and tourism officials are gearing up for a busy second half of the year, confident that the region will continue to attract record numbers of travelers.

