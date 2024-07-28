Murcia hotels break record numbers

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 23:31
Murcia Sees Historic Growth
Image: Shutterstock/ fokke baarssen
HOTELS in the Murcia region have hit new highs in the first half of 2024, seeing a record number of travellers and overnight stays. According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), the region welcomed 692,665 travellers and recorded 1,575,327 overnight stays, both the highest figures ever reported.
Traveler numbers increased by 7.6 per cent compared to the same period last year, outpacing the national growth rate of 6 per cent. Domestic travellers rose by 7 per cent, while international visitors grew by 9.8 per cent. Overnight stays also saw a significant boost, up 7.8 per cent year-over-year, surpassing the national average increase of 7.5 per cent. Domestic stays went up by 8.1 per cent, and international stays by 6.9 per cent.
June was particularly strong, with 142,607 travellers and 338,707 overnight stays, setting new records for the month. Occupancy rates in June hit 52.04 per cent, and both average daily rates and revenue per available room saw notable increases.
This increase in tourism can be attributed to several factors. Murcia‘s improved marketing strategies, targeting both domestic and international tourists, have played a significant role. The region’s rich cultural heritage, stunning coastline, and vibrant festivals continue to attract a diverse array of visitors.
The regional government has also invested heavily in infrastructure improvements and tourism facilities, enhancing the overall visitor experience. New flight routes and increased accessibility by rail and road have made Murcia a more convenient destination for travelers.
Local businesses are reaping the benefits of this tourism boom. Restaurants, shops, and attractions have reported higher sales and increased foot traffic, contributing to the region’s economic growth. Hotel operators are optimistic, expecting the upward trend to continue through the summer season and beyond.
In addition to leisure travel, Murcia has seen a rise in business tourism. The region’s modern conference facilities and event venues are drawing more corporate events and conventions, further boosting hotel occupancy rates.
Murcia’s diverse offerings, from the historic city of Cartagena to the scenic beaches of the Costa Cálida, ensure that there is something for every type of traveler. The positive statistics from the first half of 2024 are a testament to Murcia’s growing appeal as a top travel destination.
Local authorities are committed to sustaining this growth. Initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable tourism practices are being implemented to preserve the natural beauty and cultural heritage that make Murcia unique. This balanced approach aims to ensure that the benefits of tourism are enjoyed by both visitors and residents for years to come.
With the peak travel season in full swing, Murcia is poised to break even more records. Hoteliers and tourism officials are gearing up for a busy second half of the year, confident that the region will continue to attract record numbers of travelers.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.