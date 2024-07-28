New faster patrol boats for Guardia Civil

By Adam Woodward •
New super-fast boats for Guardia Civil in anti-narco fight
The Guardia Civil has just taken delivery of its latest high-tech, high-performance boat in its fight against drugs trafficking.
The 18-metre-long vessel, named Rio Flumen, is a specially designed speed boat being used to combat drug trafficking and crime along the shores of Spain, and especially in the Straight of Gibraltar. The vessel can reach speeds of up to 60 knots (about 111 kilometres per hour) and is designed specifically for anti-narco operations and crime along the shores of Spain. This time, the Guardia Civil’s fleet can count on a boat that can match the speeds of those the drugs traffickers use themselves today.
Many of the previous boats they used were 20 years old and urgently needed to be upgraded because they were not up to par with the boats the drugs cartels use these days, and not up to the standard necessary for open-seas combat with traffickers. In fact, in February of this year, two Guardia Civil officers were tragically and brutally killed, and a third was seriously injured, in an encounter with traffickers in Barbate, Cádiz.
Colonel Francisco Almansa, head of operations for the Guardia Civil in Algeciras, stated how, during the test run, it was possible to check out the ‘top speed and manoeuvrability’ of this new type of patrol boat’ and how it surpassed ‘the capacity that the drug traffickers have with their more vulnerable, inflatable craft.’
