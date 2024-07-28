Off-roading in a buggy around Ronda

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 20:00

Off-roading around the Ronda countryside. Credit: sierraventuraronda.com

Off-road buggy rides up mountains and along rivers around the beautiful landscapes of Ronda for a refreshing and exciting adventure.

This Country Route, the shortest, but no less spectacular, ideal for those beginners who want to have a first contact with one of these all-terrain buggies in a spectacular setting. A beautifully crafted and guided trip of 12 km in which for 30-35 minutes you are taken to see Ronda from majestic viewpoints with very exclusive perspectives at a height of more than 1,050 metres.

The stops made along the way are on private land owned by the buggy tour operators, and therefore the views are exclusive to this tour, and maybe the occasional hiker.

85% of the tour is completely off-road

About 85% of the tour is completely off-road, and the tour lasts 35 to 40 minutes. During the summer, the centre s open from 10am. Drivers need to be at least 25 years old with a B Driving licence. Prices for a 2-seater buggy are €100, and €115 for a 4-seater, and the price is based on 1 driver plus an extra €15 per passenger.

For the more adventurous

For the slightly more adventurous driver, the Tajo River Route reveals more privileged sights. This beautiful guided trip lasts around 90 minutes in which you see the wonder of nature from exclusive points, including the Roman bridge, Puente Nuevo. From a different, more unusual perspective, as well as stunning views from strategic points very few get to appreciate.

The tour passes through the town of Tajo about 10 km away from Ronda, and the chance to stroll along the San Francisco neighbourhood, the oldest quarter. This part includes a soft drink or coffee on the route. Bookings can be made by calling Sierra Aventura Ronda on 679283521 or 692673279.