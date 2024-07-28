By Harry Sinclair • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 16:33

Two athletes born and raised in Carboneros are now performing at the Paris Olympics Credit: CLUB Balonmano Carboneras

The 2024 Paris Olympics will see two athletes from the same town in Almeria compete in the same sport.

Originally from Carboneras

The two athletes now in Paris are both from Carboneras, Almeria.

Ricardo Amerigo Fernandez, 38, and Agustin Casado Marcelo, 28, are both performing at the Olympics for the Spanish handball team.

The town of Carboneras, located in the province of Almeria, has had a tradition and passion for handball for decades.

Both competing in Paris

However, this does not downplay the success of these two national athletes and the achievement of making it to the Olympics.

Agustin is performing with the national handball team, nicknamed the Hispanos, while his local neighbour Ricardo is performing in the beach handball exhibition matches, also within the Paris Olympic Games.

Ricardo Fernandez’s first appearance with the Spanish beach handball team was at the 2016 World Championship.



Previous achievements

Fernandez won the gold medal at the 2017 European Championship held in Croatia, and is currently a beach handball player for a French club.

Agustin Marcelo’s first major participation with the national handball team was at the 2022 European Championship, and currently plays the centre position for the Telekom Veszprem team.

Local support

The two Carboneros have received ecstatic support from their home community, with the Carboneros Handball Club stating, “Historic! Epic! Olympic Games 2024 Paris! Two carboneros at the Olympic Games. Speechless, gentlemen… You are living history of Carboneras Handball, great references now and always.”

So far, the Hispanos have performed very well, playing against Slovenia on Saturday, July 27.

First win at the Olympics

At first, they struggled in the early hours of the morning, but they managed to build up momentum, going from strength to strength, to grab their first win against Slovenia, with a final score of 25-22.

The two players are a real source of pride for their shared hometown, and for the province of Almeria as a whole.