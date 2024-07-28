Petition for beach accessibility succeeds

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 22:56

THE Euro Weekly News previously reported on efforts to improve beach accessibility for people with mobility challenges in Salobreña. On July 1st, a petition was launched to enhance the beach experience for Marcelino and others with similar needs. The campaign quickly gained traction, gathering over 36,000 signatures in just under three weeks.

Community Rallies for Beach Accessibility in Salobreña

Recently, significant progress has been made. Marcelino discovered that a crane had been brought to the beach, along with new boards and an extended walkway leading closer to the shoreline. This development aligns with the goals of the petition.

Petition Garners Over 36,000 Signatures in Three Weeks

Marcelino expressed his gratitude, stating, ‘I am deeply thankful to the more than 36,000 people who supported our petition on Change.org/PlayaParaMarcelino. Without their help, this achievement would not have been possible. This change is crucial, not just for me but for everyone with mobility issues who deserves to enjoy the sea.’

Media Amplifies Cause for Greater Beach Inclusivity

He also acknowledged the media’s role in amplifying the cause and thanked all those who signed and supported the campaign. This enhancement marks a significant step towards greater inclusivity and accessibility for all beachgoers.

Final Thoughts

The petition’s success and subsequent improvements to Salobreña Beach underscore the power of community action and advocacy. Marcelino’s experience highlights the importance of inclusivity and the positive impact that collective efforts can have on creating more accessible public spaces. As the beach becomes a more welcoming place for those with mobility challenges, it serves as a model for other communities to follow, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the beauty and tranquility of the seaside.

