Petition for beach accessibility succeeds

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 22:56
Campaign Success: Beach Access Improved
Image: change.org
THE Euro Weekly News previously reported on efforts to improve beach accessibility for people with mobility challenges in Salobreña. On July 1st, a petition was launched to enhance the beach experience for Marcelino and others with similar needs. The campaign quickly gained traction, gathering over 36,000 signatures in just under three weeks.
Recently, significant progress has been made. Marcelino discovered that a crane had been brought to the beach, along with new boards and an extended walkway leading closer to the shoreline. This development aligns with the goals of the petition.
Marcelino expressed his gratitude, stating, ‘I am deeply thankful to the more than 36,000 people who supported our petition on Change.org/PlayaParaMarcelino. Without their help, this achievement would not have been possible. This change is crucial, not just for me but for everyone with mobility issues who deserves to enjoy the sea.’
He also acknowledged the media’s role in amplifying the cause and thanked all those who signed and supported the campaign. This enhancement marks a significant step towards greater inclusivity and accessibility for all beachgoers.
The petition’s success and subsequent improvements to Salobreña Beach underscore the power of community action and advocacy. Marcelino’s experience highlights the importance of inclusivity and the positive impact that collective efforts can have on creating more accessible public spaces. As the beach becomes a more welcoming place for those with mobility challenges, it serves as a model for other communities to follow, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the beauty and tranquility of the seaside.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.