Sir Keir Starmer discusses freedom of movement youth mobility scheme with the Spanish PM

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 19:58

Sir Keir Starmer with the Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez Credit: sanchezcastejon, X

The UK´s PM Sir Keir Starmer and the Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez were reportedly discussing a youth mobility scheme.

While the Brexiteers are growing concerned, many argue it would bring significant financial benefits for the two countries. As reported, Pedro Sanchez introduced a proposal to Starmer during a private meeting at the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace in early July. The British Prime Minister didn´t reject the idea and said he will “consider” it.

Starmer´s plans

Back in 2020 when Starmer was running for the Labour leadership, he advocated for a re-adoption of free movement with the EU; “I want people in this country to be able to go and work abroad in Europe and I want people in Europe to be able to come and work here.” After succeeding as the leader, however, he abandoned this belief and until now, made no official claims to be pursuing the idea.

Today, the UK already has a youth mobility scheme, including 13 non-EU countries, such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Iceland and Uruguay. This scheme allows a partially free movement, requiring visas, evidence of sufficient funds and health service surcharges.

A youth mobility scheme with the EU, however, would face significant opposition from the Brexiteers, who have no intention of keeping the ties with Europe.

For free movement

The former deputy leader from Reform UK, Ben Habib spoke to the Press, explaining that although he has concerns about the potential deal, it would be “no problem,” as long as it follows the same conditions as the one currently in place, allowing to manage it “with control.”

Moreover, a bilateral deal with Spain wouldn´t go against the promises of the current government; such deals could help Labour reach an improved economic growth, which is said to be the PM´s top priority.

As views on Brexit continue to be dispelled, many have been attempting to restore the relationship with the EU, including the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. In January this year, Khan urged for a deal to allow young people to move freely to and from the EU, arguing that Brexit had “done damage right across London and it is young people who have been hardest hit in so many ways.”

Territorial integrity

It is unclear how far Starmer will be able to push his agenda if he does accept a European deal. A government spokesperson reported to the Telegraph; “We have been clear that we won´t rejoin the single market, customs union or reintroduce freedom of movement, and we are not considering a youth mobility scheme.”

The Shadow Home Secretary of the UK, James Cleverly had responded to the PM´s talk with Sanchez, stating; “The British people have been betrayed once again by Starmer.” He emphasised; “Labour said they wanted to bring migration down and ruled out a Youth Mobility Scheme with the EU during the election. Surprise surprise, the U-turn has started already.”

Reform UK´s Ben Habib similarly expressed his concern about the scheme, arguing about the dangers of opening borders; “our society, our territorial integrity, our borders, have been under assault.”