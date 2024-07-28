By Harry Sinclair •
Supercross - the “biggest show on wheels” - returns to Almanzora August, 10
A thrilling sports event will be taking place on Saturday, August 10, in the circuit of Cuevas del Almanzora.
“The biggest show on wheels returns to the Supercross Olympus in Cuevas del Almanzora”, as proclaimed by the Ayuntamiento de Almanzora.
The sports event, organised by Motoclub Bajo Almanzora, will take place on the El Rincon de La Bonil circuit (Bonil Corner, Almanzora Caves) at 9 pm on Saturday, August 10.
It is a unique motocross event that will take place at night, which “will give it a special and spectacular touch”, as stated by the organisers
There will be “top-class riders” participating, who will compete for big cash prizes.
There is a total of €10,000 to be won, spread across all the categories.
The club has introduced a triple crown modality, consisting of three short races and eliminations, to increase “the excitement and spectacle”, according to the organisers.
Instead of a single main race, the triple crown consists of three separate main races, each with its own scoring and length.
The results of all three races are combined to determine the overall triple crown winner.
The triple crown typically involves a shorter race format than traditional main races, meaning drivers must be fast and consistent across all races to be successful.
Additionally, there will be a face-to-face test where riders will face one-on-one in direct motor duels.
According to the Motoclub Bajo Almanzora, “Face to Face races are typically fast-paced and exciting, with the drivers’ skills on full display and the crowd thrilled by the closeness and intensity of the competition.”
This is the first Supercross event since 2019, due to covid, which saw an audience of over 6,500 fans
The 2024 Supercross event will feature open and SX-50 categories; tickets are €23 for adults and €18 for anyone under 13 years old.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office on the day of the event and also in advance online.
