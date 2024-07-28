Top-level boxing Benalmadena

On Saturday, August 3, Holiday World Beach Club in Benalmádena will be hosting a spectacular boxing event in even more spectacular surroundings, featuring six professional fights, including two international titles and two top-level professional fights.

The event will feature a 6-round super Bantamweight fight between Italian, Claudio Grande and the Spaniard, Baldo Mira, as well as an International Light Heavyweight title between Enmanuel Martey from Ghana and Saad Fathi from Libya.

One of the most eagerly awaited bouts

The talented and upcoming El Yazid Ezzaidani, a Spanish Amateur champion, will face the tough challenge of Jefferson Vargas, a European champion who has already beaten European title-holders including Baluta. This 6-round super Bantamweight fight is one of the most eagerly awaited bouts of the night. The very promising local lad, Pablo Valverde, will face the much more experienced Venezuelan, Sandro Hernández, in a 4-round Welterweight fight.

The tournament promises to be an unforgettable night with live shows and an electric atmosphere. This ‘Night of Champions’ event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all boxing fans. General tickets are available at summernights.holidayworld.es for just €30. VIP tables and Premium tables offer a 3-course dinner start at €1,600. The night kicks off at 8pm.