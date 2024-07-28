By Harry Sinclair • Published: 28 Jul 2024 • 20:11

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to arrive in Almeria to play against the Cities team Credit: Shutterstock

UD Almeria has officially announced the return of the Juan Rojas Memorial, with a highly anticipated match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Confirmed date

On August 8, at 9 pm UD Almeria will face Al-Nassr in the Estadio Mediterraneo in Almeria city, as confirmed by the team.

Al-Nassr comes to Spain

This time the Arab team will be visiting the Spaniards, while in December 2022 the Almeria team travelled to Qatar for the World Cup; with the result being a 1-1 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Almeria

Adding to the excitement of the upcoming game is the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, who now belongs to the Al-Nassr team.

Ronaldo’s last visit to Almeria was on December 12, 2012, with a 1-2 victory for the Madrid team and a double for Cristiano.

This time, a week after passing through Almería, the Portuguese will play in the Saudi Super Cup.

The Power Horse Stadium, on August 8, will see top-level players, including Aymeric Laporte, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In honour of Juan Rojas Peña

Alongside the great match, one of the legends of Almeria football will be honoured and remembered, the historic figure of Juan Rojas Peña.

This will be an important detail for the local team and a homage to its history, and someone who gave everything for the red and white colours.

The city of Almeria is working hard to prepare the stadium for the big event so fans can enjoy the eagerly awaited game, on home turf against Al-Nassr, in honour of a local legend, Juan Rojas Peña, with the anticipated arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ticket sales soar

Due to the big game between UD Almeria and Al-Nassr, corresponding to the Juan Rojas Peña memorial, with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, all of Spain will be watching.

Season ticket holders in this province are die hard fans, and simply stay subscribed out of pure red-and-white devotion, as the team has been relegated from the First Division.

Nevertheless, when the team announced the match in honour of the legend, Juan Rojas, the number of season ticket holders was already public and exceeded 10,300, even without much, if any at all, fanfare from the local club itself.

Now, with the anticipated presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, ticket sales have skyrocketed. Do not hesitate to purchase your tickets now, or expect to wait in a lengthy queue.