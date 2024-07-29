By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 13:14

Alicante's August spectacle: Reliving the battle of 1599. Image: Federación Moros y Cristianos de Alicante / Facebook

Alicante will honour its Patron Saint, the Virgin of Remedio, from August 2 to 8, with the Alborada in the Town Hall Square.

On Saturday, August 3, starting at 7:00 PM, the Federation of Moors and Christians of Alicante (FMYCA) will recreate the historic battle between Berber pirates and Christians from 1599.

Postiguet Beach

This event will take place at Postiguet Beach, featuring 56 participants disembarking from seven feluccas, representing the Berber pirates.

They will be met by a hundred Christians, including arquebus shooters, for a bloodless skirmish.

Four Parts

The show will be divided into four parts: Christian Betrayal, Moorish Combat (including the capture of the castle), Christian Embassy, and Moorish Capitulation.

The Councillor for Festivals, Cristina Cutanda, noted that the event has quickly become one of the most popular elements of the Alicante August celebrations, attracting tens of thousands of spectators.

The natural coastal setting and the dramatic recreation make it a memorable event.

Promoting the Event

Additionally, screens around Postiguet Beach will promote the event throughout the day.

Spectators will be spread across various locations: two stands on Paseo de Gómiz, on the beach sand at a safe distance from the landing area, the elevated walkway of Postiguet, and the wall of Calle Virgen del Socorro.