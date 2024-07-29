By Anna Ellis •
Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 13:14
Alicante's August spectacle: Reliving the battle of 1599. Image: Federación Moros y Cristianos de Alicante / Facebook
Alicante will honour its Patron Saint, the Virgin of Remedio, from August 2 to 8, with the Alborada in the Town Hall Square.
On Saturday, August 3, starting at 7:00 PM, the Federation of Moors and Christians of Alicante (FMYCA) will recreate the historic battle between Berber pirates and Christians from 1599.
This event will take place at Postiguet Beach, featuring 56 participants disembarking from seven feluccas, representing the Berber pirates.
They will be met by a hundred Christians, including arquebus shooters, for a bloodless skirmish.
The show will be divided into four parts: Christian Betrayal, Moorish Combat (including the capture of the castle), Christian Embassy, and Moorish Capitulation.
The Councillor for Festivals, Cristina Cutanda, noted that the event has quickly become one of the most popular elements of the Alicante August celebrations, attracting tens of thousands of spectators.
The natural coastal setting and the dramatic recreation make it a memorable event.
Additionally, screens around Postiguet Beach will promote the event throughout the day.
Spectators will be spread across various locations: two stands on Paseo de Gómiz, on the beach sand at a safe distance from the landing area, the elevated walkway of Postiguet, and the wall of Calle Virgen del Socorro.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.