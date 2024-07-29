Trending:

An unidentified man found dead in the sea of Fuengirola

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 29 Jul 2024 • 11:54

Fuengirola beach Credit: Ayuntamiento Fuengirola, Facebook

The body of an unidentified man was found in the water of the Paseo Rey de España beach in Fuengirola on July 28.

A call was made to the emergency services around 4.30am on Sunday. An eyewitness reported a man who seemed to be intoxicated or under the influence of alcohol, looking for a fight at the Teresa Zabell square.

The man had allegedly tried to rob a taxi driver and was banished from a bazaar as he was provoking an argument and disrupting the public. 15 minutes after the report, the emergency services received another call, reporting a body floating in the water of the Fuengirola beach.

As the police investigated the incident, multiple eyewitnesses confirmed that the drowned man was the same reported for disruptions. No information has been revealed about his identity and his age remains unknown. The police are currently investigating the case.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

From Moscow to Costa Blanca, Anna has spent over 10 years in Spain and one year in Berlin, where she worked as an actress and singer. Covering European news, Anna´s biggest passions are writing and travelling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading