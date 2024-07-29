Brawl with sticks broke out at the popular family spot, Dovedale stepping stones

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 12:37

Dovedale stepping stones Credit: Michael John Button, Flickr

A brawl with large sticks erupted at a popular family spot in Staffordshire/Derbyshire on July 28.

Located at the base of Thorpe Cloud; the peak of the national park, the landmark is owned by the National Trust and is popular amongst families looking for a peaceful time in the country.

Footage of the fight was shared on social media, as an anonymous eyewitness reported to the Press; “There was one guy with a pushchair wanting to come across and all of a sudden it all kicked off. They were shouting at each other for a while before they started fighting and then they began picking up sticks.”

Derbyshire Police shared with the Press that it had received a call about “an altercation between two groups” at around 2,40pm on Sunday. “The caller reported that a child in his party had been hit during the disturbance and that an attempt was made to steal his wife´s purse.” An eyewitness confirmed; “There were families there and children watching on.”

In January, the National Trust announced that the Stepping Stones would be shut to the public due to the damage done by Storm Babet. The National Trust reported that the stones had been “toppled over” by debris and had urged visitors to abstain from crossing them.

Part of a National Nature Reserve since 2006, the stones cover the county boundary between Derbyshire and Staffordshire. Derbyshire County Council is currently developing the repair and the reopening of the popular landmark.