“Bring out your inner artist” with The Palette Studio

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 11:13

The three paintings that will act as guides for you to fill your canvas with The Palette Studio Credit: The Palette Studio /fb

What better way to explore your creativity this summer than with a drink in one hand and a paintbrush in the other?

The Palette Studio offers just this experience in the coming days, with three different art pieces to recreate in your own style, or follow the step-by-step guide to directly reproduce.

Upcoming dates

This Thursday, August 1, at Tito’s Beachbar Mojacar, sit down for a sip-and-paint with a step-by-step guide to “bring out your inner artist”, as said by the organisers.

On Thursday, starting at 5:30 pm and finishing at 8:30 pm, the inspiration will be “The Eye of the Tiger”, a multi-coloured portrait of a tiger.

Feeling more exotic? Saturday has got you covered.

On Saturday, August 3, at El Chacho bar and restaurant, in Mojacar, learn to paint a Caribbean turtle, swimming through clear blue waters.

Saturdays sip-and-paint starts at 2 pm and finishes at 5 pm.

Want to visit Italy through your canvas? On Tuesday, August 6, once again at Tito’s beach bar, you can take part in The Palette Studios sip-and-paint and follow along the “Romance in Florence” painting, starting at 5:30 pm and ending at 8:30 pm.

Simply turn up, sip, and paint; “We provide all the materials, step-by-step guidance and of course, a canvas to take your work of art home with you”, states the organisers.”



The studio

As stated by Jasmine Wieland from The Palette Studio, they “hold Sip & Paint events in Mojacar & Desert Springs Resort where we guide people step by step with no experience at all in drawing or painting to create the painting of the event”.

Adding to the excitement and fun of the artistic event, Wieland states you paint your masterpiece “with a drink in one hand & a paintbrush in the other!”.

As stated on the organisers website, The Palette Studio events are all about “Having fun with family & friends, meeting new people & finding that painting is not just for artists!”

Where to get tickets

There’s no experience needed to enjoy this day out artistic day out, and it’s open to all ages.

Tickets are €35 and you can book them on their website or text at +34 634 319 256.