British couple fights mid-air, forcing a plane to Mallorca to divert to France

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 15:03
Aer Lingus plane
Credit: Aer Lingus, Facebook
A British couple caused a flight to Mallorca to divert to France, as they fought mid-air after a heated argument.
What began as a heated argument escalated to physical violence, as a British couple fought onboard the Aer Lingus flight from Dublin on July 27. Although the cabin crew made efforts to resolve the fight, they could not stop the assault.
Watched by a group of teenagers and the Majorcan Pontent de Palma rugby team, the incident was filmed, as passengers were perplexed about how the dispute will end.
The pilot was informed of the situation and after reporting it to the control tower, was ordered to make an emergency landing at Nantes Airport in France. The woman was assisted by stewardesses, covering her face and was met by medical workers to be treated for a facial wound. The man was deported by the police and arrested for domestic violence.
The situation became even more complex, as strict measures were imposed in France due to the terrorist threat of the Olympics. The plane, however, was able to resume its flight several hours later and continued its path without further incidents.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Moscow to Costa Blanca, Anna has spent over 10 years in Spain and one year in Berlin, where she worked as an actress and singer. Covering European news, Anna´s biggest passions are writing and travelling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.