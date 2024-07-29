British couple fights mid-air, forcing a plane to Mallorca to divert to France

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 15:03

Aer Lingus plane Credit: Aer Lingus, Facebook

A British couple caused a flight to Mallorca to divert to France, as they fought mid-air after a heated argument.

What began as a heated argument escalated to physical violence, as a British couple fought onboard the Aer Lingus flight from Dublin on July 27. Although the cabin crew made efforts to resolve the fight, they could not stop the assault.

Watched by a group of teenagers and the Majorcan Pontent de Palma rugby team, the incident was filmed, as passengers were perplexed about how the dispute will end.

The pilot was informed of the situation and after reporting it to the control tower, was ordered to make an emergency landing at Nantes Airport in France. The woman was assisted by stewardesses, covering her face and was met by medical workers to be treated for a facial wound. The man was deported by the police and arrested for domestic violence.

The situation became even more complex, as strict measures were imposed in France due to the terrorist threat of the Olympics. The plane, however, was able to resume its flight several hours later and continued its path without further incidents.