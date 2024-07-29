By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 14:03

Celebrate San Joaquín: Bigastro's festivities promise fun for all ages. Image: Ayuntamiento de Bigastro.

Bigastro has officially announced the Patron Saint Festivities in honour of San Joaquín, are scheduled to run from August 9 to 16.

The Councillor for Festivities Manuel Giménez, outlined the key events, starting on August 9 with the Coronation of the Queens and the Proclamation.

The following day, August 10, will feature the Chupinazo and the “Molino Fest” music festival in the afternoon.

Entertainment for All Ages

The councillor highlighted that the festivities will include popular activities such as the “Tío del Tractor,” children’s events, and the children’s parade, along with a variety of music and entertainment for all ages.

Established favourites like the Multicolor Parade and the Water Parade will also return.

The festivities will feature comparsa (the Moors and Christians‘ various groups) inaugurations, flower offerings, firework displays (correfocs), and wheelbarrow races, culminating on August 16 with a Mass and Procession in honour of San Joaquín.

Local Cuisine

Mayor Teresa Belmonte encourages visitors and residents to enjoy the full calendar of events, rich local cuisine, and the hospitality of the community.

The complete programme is now available on the social media pages of the Council and the Festival Commission.

In October 1993, the 200th anniversary of the arrival in Bigastro of the man who is today its Patron Saint, Saint Joachim, was commemorated.