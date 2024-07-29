By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 15:39

Celebrating heritage: Elche marks 127 years of the Lady of Elche discovery. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

On August 4, Elche will celebrate the 127th anniversary of the discovery of the Lady of Elche at the La Alcudia site.

A schedule of events has been organised by the Royal Order of the Lady of Elche (RODE).

Defining Date

Councillor for Culture, Irene Ruiz, highlighted the importance of this date for Elche, stating, “If there is a date that defines us and makes us unique, it is the discovery of our Lady of Elche.”

“This piece of Iberian art, found at the La Alcudia site, is a cultural and tourist ambassador for Elche, and although it is not as close as we would like, it remains in our hearts.”

Free-Entry Celebrations

On August 3, the celebrations will begin with a free-entry event at 8:00.PM at the Elche Congress Centre to honour the discovery of the Iberian bust.

On August 4, the Commemorative Roundtable of the 127th anniversary will take place from 11:00.AM to 1:00.PM in the Plaza de Baix, featuring a performance by the Choir and Dance Group of La Casa de Andalucía.

Flower Laying

Later that day, at 6:30.PM, buses will depart from the MAHE for those wishing to attend the ceremony at the La Alcudia site where the official flower laying event will take place.

The “Camerata de la Merced” Choir will also perform.