Costa del Sol blood donation demand increasing

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 10:50

Blood donations in San Pedro, Marbella and Casares Credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos

Blood donation centre reminds people in the Costa del Sol of the need to keep up regular donations through the summer months.

Currently there are around 56,000 active and regular blood donors along the Costa del Sol, but that number drops significantly during the summer months, while at the same time, the increase in population from tourism significantly increases demand.

250 bags of blood needed everyday

Surgery, cancer treatments, treating injuries from traffic accidents, transplants, none of these would be possible were it not for the donation of blood from local citizens. Around 250 bags of blood are needed everyday in the province of Malaga and at least one donation from each person would ensure stocks do not become depleted.

The Transfusion, Tissue and Cell Centre of Malaga is reminding everyone this week that the next mobile blood donation bus will be visiting San Pedro de Alcantara on July 31 in the Plaza de la Iglesia, from 5pm to 9pm, and Marbella at the Centro Cultural Miraflores on August 5 and 6 from 10am to 2pm, and again from 5pm to 8.30pm. Donations will also be collected in Casares Pueblo on August 8 from 5.50pm to 9pm.