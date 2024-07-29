Croqueta heaven is in Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 10:17

35 croqueta options on offer at Selvatica, Torremolinos Credit: Selvatica official Facebook

Decisions, decisions. If, like me, you are indecisive, but you love croquetas, one restaurant in Torremolinos might be both heaven and hell for you.

Thirty-five different flavours of gourmet croquetas are on offer at Selvática restaurant in Torremolinos, and each one a star in its own right. For €14.40, a serving of 8 homemade croquetas can be mixed with 4 and 4 of any of the flavours. Their ‘Grannies Croquetas‘ (Croquetas de la abuelita) come in every imaginable flavour from Ox, Seafood, Wild Mushrooms, Ardales Chorizo, Aged Beef, King Crab, Bolognaise, Suckling Pig or even Squid in Ink.

I am not always a fan of restaurants that have hundreds of dishes on the menu and tend to just opt for ones that do a few things well, rather than ones that have a selection of 300 mediocre things, but exploring the selection on Selvática’s menu comes to me as something of an adventure.

Handy visual guide to different cuts

Their starters list alone contains 19 mouthwatering choices, while their Fresh Tuna menu contains a handy guide to all the different cuts of the fish available. Even the Iberian Pork listing comes as a handy visual translation with photos of the raw cuts, while you will probably have finished the entire bottle of wine before you get to the end of reading the list of beefs.

Perhaps a nightmare for the indecisive like me, but definitely a challenge I’m willing to accept. Bookings can be made at the restaurant in Calle Belice 1, Torremolinos , or on the Selvática website, or by calling 658 812 812.