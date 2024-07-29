By Harry Sinclair • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 19:00

Huw Edwards, former BBC presenter, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children.

Arrested in 2023, charged in ’24

The BBC presenter was arrested in November, 2023, but only charged with the three counts last month, revealed by the Metropolitan Police on Monday, July 29.

37 images found

The offences allegedly took place between 2020 and 2022 and refer to 37 images found on WhatsApp on a phone, according to the force.

Huw Edwards is due to appear in court in London on Wednesday, July 31.

Mr Edwards is being accused of having six category A images, which come under the most serious classification of indecent images.

Additionally, he is also accused of making 12 Category B photographs and 19 Category C photographs.

The Metropolitan Police statement

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police stated “Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.”

The Met added, “The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 202 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a Whatsapp chat.”

“Edwards was arrested on 8 November 2023.” As said by the Metropolitan Police, adding “He was charged on Wednesday, June 26, following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.”

Court hearing on Wednesday

He has now been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 31.

If Huw Edwards is found guilty he could serve up to 6 months in prison and receive an unlimited fine.

Edwards left the BBC in April following the first report of his alleged acts by The Sun.

High-profile news anchor

Huw was previously the most high-profile, and highest paid, news anchor for the BBC, and was the main presenter for BBC One’s Ten O’clock News, often chosen to present major national events.

Met Police warn

In the build up to the court proceedings, the Metropolitan Police reminds and urges everyone “that this is an active case. Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings”