How successful is Spain in preserving its environment in face of tourism?

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 10:23

Natural spaces in Spain Credit: Riccardo, Pexels

The country with the most Blue Flag beaches in the world, at least 70,000 animal species and more than 10,000 plant species, Spain is renowned for its unique environment. But how successful is it in preserving its nature?

Balance

According to UNESCO, Spain occupies the first place in the world in biosphere reserves with 53 of such spaces across the country. These are territories which successfully balance environmental conservation, cultural diversity and economic development through the relationship between people and nature.

15 geoparks and four natural parks in Spain are also listed as World Heritage sites, including Doñana, Teide and Monte Perdido, amongst others. With such impressive environment comes the cost of high visitation, as millions of people from all over the world travel to discover Spain´s unique beauty.

Amanda Guzman from the Ecotourism Association commented about the concerning state of Spain´s natural spaces; “visitation and use of these spaces have increased steadily, causing many of these areas to experience a notable deterioration in their capacity.”

As protests against tourism continue to rise across Spain, the residents of Barcelona are particularly frustrated about the deteriorating state of the environment. Being the fourth most visited city in the EU with a population of 1,6 million within city limits, Barcelona has risen from receiving 3,7 million tourists in 1990 to 31 million in 2016.

AS 82 per cent of visitors arrive via aeroplane, today, 75 per cent of the CO2 emissions from tourism come from aeroplane transport. Spain is also the most cruise-polluted country in Europe, with 14,496 metric tons of sulfur oxide released in 2017.

Protection

According a 2020 annual report by Europarc, Spain is the European country which contributes the most land area to the Natura 200 Network; the largest system of protected areas in the world. Evidently, Spanish authorities are placing a lot of effort into securing the country´s environment; Spain has dedicated 35,7 per cent of its land as a forest area and protected 27 per cent of its surface.

The surface area of protected natural spaces in Spain is more than 30 million hectares. Spain continues to work on national and international environmental projects, including ZEPIM, OSPAR, MAB and Red Natura 2000. Yet, at the same time, according to the World Conservation Union, Spain has the highest number of endangered vascular plants, with 26 per cent of vertebrates reported as vulnerable.

It is a lack of knowledge which deters Spain from further developments; only 1 per cent of habitats and 12 per cent of species are adequately studied for conservation purposes. Moreover, Spanish authorities are foremost centred on improving the country´s economy and dealing with tourism, the consequences of which continue to cause worry for residents and environmental organisations.