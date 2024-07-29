Malaga eyesore to become luxury hotel

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 9:20

The old 'Correos' building in Malaga to be made into luxury hotel. Credit: CapturingImages, Shutterstock.

Permission to transform the old Malaga post office building into a luxury 5-star hotel is awaiting its final approval.

Considerable bureaucratic red tap still needs to be assessed before permission is granted by the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment however, but significant progress is finally being made.

While the project is in private hands, permission for redevelopment is being requested as a proposal for urban improvement, and as the site is considered an eyesore and a blot on the city’s landscape, it is hoped that the Andalusian regional government will fast track the necessary licences. Planning technicians have expressed some stipulations with relation to redevelopment which already go against the owner of the building’s proposals, one being that the development should not expand beyond its current footprint.

Covered in dusty netting and graffiti

The concept has been on the table for several years, but was hampered and slowed down by several issues, not least the pandemic. In any case, everything seems to indicate that work on the reconstruction of this carbuncle, covered in dusty netting and graffiti, could finally begin after the summer.

Spokesperson for the left-wing party ‘Con Malaga’, Toni Morillas, has criticised the the PP council for being more interested in property speculation and has suggested they should hang a ‘Malaga For Sale’ sign on the building overlooking the Guadalmedina river.