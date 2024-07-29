Malaga opens first public pet cemetery in Spain

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 7:26

Malaga opens its first public pet cemetery Credit: Ayuntamiento Malaga

Malaga now has its first ‘public’ cemetery for pets, and it is the first of its kind in Spain. A dignified space designed to help the emotional wellbeing of those who have lost a pet.

Situated in a 100,000 square metre plot of the San Gabriel cemetery, the dignified and newly named ‘El Parque’, required an investment of over €1 million. Despite numerous bureaucratic obstacles to overcome, according to Mayor de la Torre of Malaga ‘We believe that we have managed to fill an important gap that existed, despite the fact that the bureaucracy has been long due to the lack of precedents in Spain. But now, we believe this will be repeated around the country,’ It is expected that El Parque will receive over a thousand new residents each year.

Farewell ceremony

There will be a public reception area, administrative office, a vet’s office and public amenities just as human cemeteries are required to have. As well, the cemetery will have a green space for ashes of pet loved ones to be scattered and a burial area. In addition to burials and cremations, the cemetery will offer other services including the transfer of the deceased pets, the holding of a farewell ceremony, columbariums and a service for the de-registration of pets. The cemetery offers cremations and burials for all pockets from €40 to €959 plus maintenance.