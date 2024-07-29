By Harry Sinclair •
The beach of Monsul, in San Jose, Cabo de Gata, has been crowned the most cinematic beach
Credit: Shutterstock
A local beach in the province of Almeria has been chosen by Google as the best beach in Spain.
Google’s map tool not only serves as a pocket-sized map, but can also prove to be a trustworthy tourist guide, thanks to the millions of comments left online by users.
Based on reviews left on Google Maps for various destinations, the holiday helpers Holidu, specialising in vacation rentals, have selected the best beaches in all of Spain, that they consider unmissable during the summer.
One of the beaches chosen, the beach with the most consistent reviews, is the beach of Monsul, in San Jose, just outside of the province’s capital.
“One of the most beautiful and famous beaches in Cabo de Gata” said one user in their review of the beach.
One other user succinctly described it as “A wonderful place”, while another added that “We loved this beach and we went back for a few days to do what we liked”.
These are just some of the comments made about the beach of Monsul, and they all encapsulate the beauty and serenity the beach has to offer, with another user stating its “The best one you can visit in Cabo de Gata”.
These words do not go without numerical proof; the beach of Monsul is currently rated a staggering 4.7 stars out of 5.
This puts the beautiful beach located in San Jose at the top of Holidu’s list, only sharing the space with other renowned beaches after meticulously analysing all the data from Google Maps.
Holidu defined its criteria on its website as, “based on thousands of opinions and evaluations from users, highlighting the beaches that promise unforgettable experiences. The beaches that top the ranking are not only famous for their impressive beauty and crystal-clear waters, but also for the exceptional satisfaction they provide to visitors,” they point out from the website.
The beach of Monsul in the municipality of San Jose, is the most visited beach in the province of Almería and, in particular, in the Cabo de Gata Níjar Natural Park.
With 300 metres of golden sand and crystal-clear waters, it is a site to behold and a beautiful way to spend the day.
Fame is not new to Monsul beach, however, as it has been featured in Hollywood films many times; including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Lawrence of Arabia and Ave Maria, as well as scenes filmed on its sandy for the film ‘Talk to Her’ by Almodóvar.
