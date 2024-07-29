News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 19:19

International Youth Day

MAZARRON’s Mayor Ginés Campillo and Youth Councillor Silvia García have unveiled the schedule for Youth Week, set to run from August 12 to 18. The event, celebrating International Youth Day on August 12, will feature a range of activities tailored for individuals aged 14 to 35.

Activities include kayaking, a boat party, paddle surfing, diving, and whale watching. Prices vary from €5 to €30 per activity. Participants should note that spots are limited, and registration is open from July 29 to August 2.

For more information or to sign up, interested parties can visit the Youth Council office at the La Aceña Sports Pavilion, call 968 591 810, or email juventud@mazarron.es.

Feral Cat Program

THE Cartagena City Council has unveiled a new program aimed at managing local feral cat colonies. To fund this initiative, the council has requested a state grant of €71,224 and allocated €18,993 from the municipal budget. This means the city will cover 21 per cent of the project’s costs with its own funds.

The program was approved on July 26, during a Government Board meeting. It aims to improve the health and control of urban feral cat populations, with the project set to be implemented in 2025. Currently, there are 2,426 feral cats registered in the area. The goal is to address at least 70 per cent of this population through the new measures.

New Bus Service

AS of July 29, a new bus service is in operation between La Parroquia and Lorca. The municipal investment of over €8,000 supports this service, which will run twice a week—on Mondays and Thursdays.

The bus departs La Parroquia at 10:00 am from the usual bus stop and returns from Lorca’s Bus Station at 2:00 pm. This schedule allows residents to complete their errands in Lorca before heading back to La Parroquia.

María Hernández Benítez, Lorca’s Mobility Councillor, has praised the launch of this service. ‘We are pleased to address the transportation needs of La Parroquia’s residents with this new route,’ she said. Hernández Benítez also stated the importance of improving public transport and connecting rural areas to the urban centre, aiming to reduce private vehicle use and support sustainable mobility.

Lorca Revamps Old Prison

LORCA is making strides to add new green spaces in its historic centre, focusing on the old prison area. The Municipal Plenary will discuss a plan to expropriate four plots of land on Corregidor and Laberinto streets, with a budget of €111,365.85.

María Hernández, the city’s Urban Planning Councillor, explained that this initiative is part of the Natur-W Project funded by the European Union. The goal is to create new recreational areas and improve the environment while also making energy upgrades to nearby buildings. Hernández stressed that this project is key for both enhancing public spaces and preserving the city’s historical charm.

This effort is part of the larger plan, which is steadily bringing new life to Lorca’s historic centre and making it a better place for residents.

