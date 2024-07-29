No Olympics at the River Seine after all? Cancelled training over water quality concerns

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 18:34

View of the River Seine during the Olympics Credit: Olympics, Facebook

The Olympic training sessions scheduled for Sunday, July 29, were cancelled due to poor water quality, claimed unsafe, after all.

The OCOG (Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games) with the International Triathlon Federation and local authorities postponed the events due to the negative impacts of heavy rain on July 26-27, stating that the; “water levels did not present sufficient guarantees.” The statement from the OCOG didn´t reveal the rate of E.coli measured.

High hopes

After a €1,4 billion investment in the River Seine, Paris officials were confident that the athletes would be able to swim securely; something which has been impossible for a century.

Ambitious to showcase the most emblematic sites of Paris, the mayor Anne Hidalgo jumped into the river with the head of the OCOG, Tony Estanguet on July 17 to prove its safety to the Press. Initially secured, choosing the historic river was nevertheless a risk.

Predictions

Paris 2024 chief executive Etienne Thobois reported to the Press; “We are confident we´re going to be able to hold the competition tomorrow and Wednesday and we still have a contingency plan that is in place for Friday just in case.”

The triathlon swimming event is scheduled to take place on July 30 for men, July 31 for women and August 5 for the mixed relay. The men´s and women´s open-water marathons are scheduled on August 31 and 5. Paris has now received its first summer heat wave, hence the authorities are positive that the quality of water in the Seine will return to the norm.

The Olympic Committee and World Triathlon released a statement; “Given the weather forecast for the next 36 hours, Paris 2024 and World Triathlon are confident that water quality will return to below limits before the start of the triathlon competitions on July 30.”

According to France´s leading meteorological department, Meteo-France, temperatures on the days of the Games will rise to over 30 degrees C yet there are chances of thunderstorms, which could potentially destabilise the water.

The President of the International Triathlon Union, Marisol Casado said to the Press that her confidence level is 8/10 and that there is no guarantee for improvement; “There is still a doubt because it depends on the weather conditions.”

She stated; “Worst case scenario, we will convert it to duathlon, that is run, cycling and run again. I hope we´re not going to arrive at this point. The athletes are accustomed to these kinds of things, especially with climate change, we are not secure on so many occasions what´s going to happen.”