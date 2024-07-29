Oriental hornets spotted in Malaga

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 13:19

Thirsty Oriental Hornet, numbers increasing on Costa del Sol. Credit: Stavros Markopoulos, Flikr

In recent months, multiple sightings of Oriental Hornets have been reported along the Costa del Sol from Mijas to Alhaurín de la Torre in the Guardalhorce Valley.

Careful not to confuse Oriental Hornets with the much bigger and more aggressive Asian Hornets. Oriental Hornets are becoming a familiar sight – and fright – around the Malaga region, but it is unlikely the bigger Asian variety. Nonetheless, it is still considered an invasive and problematic creature, and can be quite dangerous to both humans and to natural ecosystems.

One of the most dangerous impacts of growing numbers of Orientals Hornets is that they enter the countryside and attack bee hives to gather food for their larvae. Adult hornets are less problematic and can even be beneficial as they are pollinators and it is only their larvae that require such foods as bee meat.

‘Never seen such a rapid population expansion’

‘If you come across what looks like a large wasp these days, it most likely is an Oriental Hornet’, warns Raimundo Real, professor of Zoology at the University of Malaga. ‘I have never seen such a rapid population expansion’. It is fairly easy to recognise, because if its large, slender, form with a reddish-brown body tone, and a clear yellow band on its abdomen (but not at the very end); as well as another yellow spot on the head. This year there have been fewer of them, probably due to the drought, and this would have delayed the season for hatching.

Stings from an Oriental Hornet are not deadly unless you are particularly allergic or are stung by an excess of 50 of them at one time, experts reassure, but they can be painful. The venom contains Histamine that can trigger severe allergic reactions, but most stings end up with relatively mild symptoms can be treated at home by applying something cold for the swelling, and by consulting your local pharmacy.