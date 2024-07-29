Rafa Nadal Goes Viral with Olympic Moment

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 29 Jul 2024 • 14:22

Rafa Nadal proudly represented Spain in the opening ceremony Credit: Rafa Nadal/fb

A highlight of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games event was the iconic Olympic Torch Relay, which featured Spanish tennis superstar Rafa Nadal.

Nadal uploaded an image of the moment on his X (formerly Twitter), receiving over 3 million views from fans. Captured under the glittering lights of the Eiffel Tower, Nadal’s part in the ceremony was immortalised on social media

Nadal took the Olympic torch with pride

At the Trocadero, former French footballer Zinedine Zidane passed the torch to the Mallorcan sports star. The 14-time French Open champion carried the torch through the picturesque river Seine, accompanied by a trio of Olympic legends: American Serena Williams, a four-time gold medallist; Romanian Nadia Comaneci, a five-time gold medallist; and American Carl Lewis, a nine-time gold medallist.

Following their boat ride along the Seine, the quartet handed the torch to Amelie Mauresmo, a two-time Grand Slam champion and the director of the French Open. Mauresmo’s involvement further emphasized the significant role of tennis in the 2024 Games, particularly in a city renowned for its love of the sport.

As the torch made its way to the Jardin des Tuileries, it was carried by yet another Olympic legend, Charles Coste. At 100 years old, Coste’s participation was a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy and timeless spirit of the Olympic Games. Coste, who won a gold medal in cycling during the 1948 Olympics, added a touch of history and nostalgia to the ceremony.

A new chapter in Olympic history

The grand finale of the relay saw French judo legend Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-Jose Perec lighting the Olympic cauldron, symbolising the official commencement of the Games. Their act of lighting the cauldron was met with resounding applause, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Olympic history.

As the world watched, Rafa Nadal and his fellow torchbearers illuminated not just the City of Light, but the hearts and minds of millions around the globe.