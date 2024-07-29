By Anna Ellis •
Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 19:14
Splash back at La Glea: Orihuela's beach reopens. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.
Orihuela is pleased to announce that La Glea Beach has been reopened for bathing following recent water quality tests.
The Department of the Coast initially closed the beach due to high levels of microbiological contamination indicators in the water, which exceeded the maximum permissible values.
This temporary closure was a precautionary measure to protect public health.
Recent analyses have shown that the water quality has improved, with contamination levels now within acceptable limits.
Consequently, the beach is once again safe for public use.
The Department of the Coast extends its gratitude to both residents and visitors for their understanding during the closure and assures continued surveillance and control to maintain optimal water quality as per the General Directorate of Water’s guidelines.
