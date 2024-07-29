By Harry Sinclair • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 21:22

A new bookstore in the Mojacar Pueblo becomes a portal for all literature lovers. Credit: Sunny with a chance of Books /fb

A new bookstore in the Mojacar Pueblo is a melting pot for the local community and all who love literature.

Sunny with a chance of Books

Sunny with a chance of Books opened in the Pueblo, on Calle Enmedio 2, in April.

The bookshop, self-described as “Where it’s always sunny, no matter the weather” features a variety of books, new and second-hand, for all ages, in both Spanish and English

Integrating smoothly into the community, Sunny with a chance of Books invites all who love reading to join their monthly book club.

Book club Saturdays

Held on the first Saturday of every month, at 3 pm in the bookshop, a group of literary lovers meet to read and discuss the chosen book for that month.

In August, the group is reading Trust by Domenico Starnone, which the Guardian reviewed as “a fascinating journey into the heart of secrecy.”

If you want to join in but don’t have the book yet, fear not, it’s sold right there at the bookshop in the Pueblo.

Woman’s group

The Sunny bookstore also hosts a monthly meetup of local female entrepreneurs.

As stated by the organisers, this group provides “A space where women leading their own projects can connect, chat, find support and share their tips and learnings.”

In addition to these fantastic groups for adults, Sunny with a chance of Books also holds many events for the local kids to come along, improve their reading ability and make new friends.