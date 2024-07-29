Surprise hug and your Rolex is gone

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 8:21

Guardia Civil focused their attention on house in Granada region Credit: Bergadana, Flickr

Guardia Civil has arrested a group who target wealthy tourists to steal watches and jewellery.

The group, who already have extensive criminal records for this type of offence around the country. The investigation into the criminal gang began following multiple reports made to the Police about stolen watches.

Luxury watches, wallets and handbags

Victims sat at restaurants terraces along the Costa del Sol were targeted by the gang with the objective of taking luxury watches, wallets and handbags. Once they had identified their target, either by the clothes they were wearing or by the cars they had been driving, a woman from the gang would approach the unsuspecting tourist, hug them or hold their arm and make off with a watch or wallet, while another, always a man, waited in a getaway car close by.

Due to having been constantly roaming the Costa del Sol on the hunt for new prey, the gang were difficult to track down. However, as a result of numerous investigations carried out by the Guardia Civil, investigators managed to locate several members of the gang in a house in a town near Granada, where they had been hiding and using as a central hub while they daily trips along the Malaga coast to commit their crimes.

Five Romanian nationals were arrested for nine robberies committed in the Costa del Sol towns of Mijas and Marbella. In addition, officers have seized 2,300 euros in cash. One of the detainees was already wanted in connection with similar crimes in Alicante.