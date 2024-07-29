Team GB´s Tom Daley wins his fifth Olympic medal after coming back to diving for his son

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 14:12

Tom Daley and Noah Williams with Olympic medals Credit: Magnus L.Alexander, Facebook

Team GB´s 30-year-old champion Tom Daley scored his fifth Olympic medal with Noah Williams in the synchronised 10m platform.

The pair from the UK showed incredible efforts against China´s Lian Junjie and Yang Hao, who now have three world titles in a row.

The comeback

Daley, previously retired, with one gold and three bronze Olympic medals, made his comeback to diving in December 2023. He revealed that it was his 6-year-old son Robbie who persuaded him to return, after saying that he wanted to “see his Papa” dive at the Olympics.

Prior to the Game, Daley said to the Press that having acquired the Olympics gold already, he was most of all looking forward to competing in front of his supportive family. For the 24-year-old Williams, partaking in the Olympics was the new highlight of his career; he shared that his interest in diving began when he saw the 14-year-old Daley compete in his first Olympics in 2008.

Before being officially chosen for the GB team, the pair were hardly able to train together as Daley resides in Los Angeles, yet their performance was practically perfect and made their supporters extremely proud.

Happy and proud

The Olympics arena resonated with cheers after seeing the impressive results of the contestants; the British pair finished with a score of 463, 44, succeeded by China with 490, 35 and followed by Canada who scored bronze with 422,13.

“I now have one of every colour, I´ve completed the set,” Daley said to the Press after the competition. His first reaction after the performance was to blow a kiss to his family, as Daley´s husband Dustin Lance Black, Robbie and their youngest son Phoenix cheered on. Daley´s mother was incredibly proud and his two sons smiled, wearing shirts that read “That´s my Papa.”

Williams was extremely emotional and tried hard to hold back tears;- “From third last to second, my coach passed after Tokyo. I can´t talk too much or I´ll cry. But no, I´m happy.” For the young diver, this was the first Olympic medal he had scored.

Team GB now have five medals in Paris – three silvers and two bronzes.