By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 29 Jul 2024 • 23:59

Police in Southport, Merseyside, where a man has been detained after a number of children were injured in a reported stabbing Photo credit: James Speakman/PA Wire/fb

In a harrowing incident that has left the community in shock, two children have died and others have been injured, including six in a critical condition, during a “ferocious” knife attack at a children’s dance workshop.

The attack occurred at a Taylor Swift-themed event on Hart Street, attended by children aged six to ten.

Merseyside Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy from Banks, Lancashire, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The motivation behind the attack remains unclear, but authorities have confirmed it is not being treated as terror related.

Emergency services responded quickly to the incident at the children’s dance workshop

Emergency services responded swiftly to the major incident, declared at 11:47 BST during the first full week of the school summer holidays. Armed response units, thirteen ambulances, and fire services rushed to the scene, described by witnesses as “horrendous.”

Two adults, critically injured while bravely attempting to shield the children, are among the casualties. Chief Constable Serena Kennedy addressed the media, expressing the shock felt by officers and extending heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. “As a mother and grandmother, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering the families are going through,” she said.

The scene of the attack was a dance school hosting a Taylor Swift-themed workshop. “The attacker walked into the premises and began a frenzied assault on the children,” Kennedy explained. The injured were transported to multiple hospitals, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital, Southport and Formby District General Hospital, and Ormskirk District General Hospital.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital declared a major incident, with support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and other emergency teams.

An unimaginable tragedy

Tributes have poured in from across the nation, with the King and Prime Minister leading the condolences. The community of Southport now grapples with the aftermath of an unimaginable tragedy, as investigations continue into the circumstances and motivations behind the attack.

Chief Constable Kennedy assured the public that the suspect is in custody and no other individuals are being sought in connection with the incident. She reiterated the support from Counter Terrorism Police North West, emphasising the ongoing efforts to understand the reasons behind this senseless act of violence.