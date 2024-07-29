Turtle Nesting in La Manga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 20:20

Image: NaturePicsFilms/Shutterstock.com

RECENTLY a loggerhead turtle laid 101 eggs on El Pedruchillo beach in La Manga del Mar Menor, marking the first complete nesting of the season in the Murcia region. This is also the sixth nest recorded nationwide this year.

First Complete Turtle Nesting of the Season in Murcia

The nesting was reported by an off-duty environmental agent, who alerted the Forest Coordination Centre. Following standard procedures, officials quickly moved the nest to a secure location at kilometre 15 on the beach, while 10 of the eggs were sent to the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre for controlled incubation.

La Manga Highlighted as Key Nesting Site for Loggerhead Turtles

The eggs are expected to hatch in about 60 to 62 days, with temperature closely monitored. This find highlights La Manga as a key nesting site for loggerhead turtles in Murcia. Since 2019, the region has seen 125 turtle births, with many equipped with GPS trackers to study their migration patterns.

What to Do if You Encounter Turtle Eggs or a Nest on the Beach

Avoid Disturbance : Do not touch or move the eggs or nest. Disturbance can harm the developing embryos. Mark the Location : If you are not sure how to contact authorities, mark the spot with a non-invasive marker and note the location. Keep a Safe Distance : Observe from a distance to avoid stressing the turtles or their eggs.



How to Safely Observe Loggerhead Turtles Without Disturbing Them

Use Red Light : Use red light to minimize disturbance, as turtles are less sensitive to it. Stay Quiet : Keep noise to a minimum to avoid disturbing the turtles. Maintain Distance : Observe from a distance to ensure that the turtles do not feel threatened.



Tips for Reporting a Turtle Sighting or Nesting to Authorities

Contact Local Authorities : Notify the Forest Coordination Centre or local environmental agencies immediately. Provide Details : Share the exact location and any observations to help with their response. Follow Instructions : Adhere to any specific instructions provided by authorities to ensure the safety of the turtles.



Guidelines for Protecting Turtle Nests and Hatchlings in La Manga

Educate Others : Inform others about the importance of protecting turtle nests and how they can help. Avoid Beach Clean-Up Near Nests : Do not perform beach clean-up near marked nest areas. Report Damage : Immediately report any damage or suspicious activity near turtle nesting sites to local authorities.



