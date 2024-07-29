Turtle Nesting in La Manga

By Catherine McGeer •
RECENTLY a loggerhead turtle laid 101 eggs on El Pedruchillo beach in La Manga del Mar Menor, marking the first complete nesting of the season in the Murcia region. This is also the sixth nest recorded nationwide this year.
The nesting was reported by an off-duty environmental agent, who alerted the Forest Coordination Centre. Following standard procedures, officials quickly moved the nest to a secure location at kilometre 15 on the beach, while 10 of the eggs were sent to the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre for controlled incubation.
The eggs are expected to hatch in about 60 to 62 days, with temperature closely monitored. This find highlights La Manga as a key nesting site for loggerhead turtles in Murcia. Since 2019, the region has seen 125 turtle births, with many equipped with GPS trackers to study their migration patterns.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
