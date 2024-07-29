UK´s record drop out from the top 10 manufacturing countries; “major body blow”

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 29 Jul 2024 • 19:46

Manufacturing work

The UK has witnessed a record drop out from the top 10 manufacturing countries since 2012, succeeded by Russia and Taiwan; “major body blow to the UK.”

The manufacturing trade organisation Make UK released an analysis on July 29 of the top manufacturing countries with the latest data available from 2022. The report disclosed that China was the world leader in manufacturing, followed by the USA.

Unlike the reports from the past, in which the UK was listed in the top 10, it was placed 12th with a manufacturing output worth €239 billion. Succeeded by Mexico in the 7th place and Russia in the 8th due to its increased defence production, the UK was also behind Taiwan, which has been developing a global dominance in semiconductor manufacturing.

Deeply disappointing

“This is a major body blow to UK manufacturing,” said Dr Graham Hoare OBE, chief executive officer at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry. He emphasised; “We are home to some of the most innovative manufacturers and research facilities in the world. We must do everything possible to harness this expertise to reinvent ourselves as a manufacturing superpower.”

UK´s manufacturing is in no sense weak since its manufacturing industry contributes some €257 billion to the country´s total output and provides around 2,6 million jobs. Verity Davidge from Make UK called the drop “deeply disappointing,” but noted; “this isn´t a reflection of any decline in UK industry but specific factors and trends which are redrawing the contours of the global economy.”

He explained that the report proved the UK´s need to adopt a long-term industrial strategy like other top countries have done; “These trends reinforce the need for the UK to reach with a long-term industrial strategy.” Moreover, last year Make UK revealed that 8 in 10 manufacturers in the UK feel they are at a competitive disadvantage compared to other nations with industrial strategies.

Huge potential

Kelly Becker, president of UK and Ireland Schneider Electric responded to the news; “The UK has huge potential to regain its position as a manufacturing superpower if it harnesses the transformative power of the energy transition.”

She emphasised the actions required to regain the UK´s top spot, highlighting that there needs to be an “industrial strategy,” including “solutions that contribute to the decarbonisation and digital transformation of the UK.”

Dr Graham Hoare also emphasised the importance of choosing the right people to work on the developments; “The government´s plans to change UK manufacturing´s fortunes through a new industrial strategy and key investments from the National Wealth Fund can´t come soon enough. But, as part of this, a major upskilling and reskilling programme will be critical.”